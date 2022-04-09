Osinbajo Rocks Igbo Isi Agu Attire As He Inspects Projects In Ebonyi State

Nna mehnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn

Osibanjo and Umahi inspecting the Ebonyi mall in Abakaliki today 8/4/2022.

I think Apc should field Umahi as president and Pdp should field Peter Obi these two men one of them can turn things around in Nigeria.

