“Osinbajo’s Declaration Sounds More Like A Threat” – Nigerians React

Imagine! Instead of Osinbajo and his principal to resign over their inability to protect the lives and property of Nigerians, they’re busy constituting a nuisance in Aso Rock.

Osinbajo even had the guts to declare his intention to run for president while victims of Kaduna train attack are yet to be freed.

Insensitivity of the highest order!

@Assetsofbuj

Osinbajo Said in his presidential declaration this morning that he is contesting to first of all complete what they have started in the last 7years with president Mohammadu Buhari’s administration!!!! Man that actually sounds like A Threat to Me!!!

RCCG!! #OsinbajoDeclares !!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...