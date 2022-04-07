Update: Former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Lasun Yusuff has joined the Labour Party in pursuit of his Gubernatorial ambition. Lasun Yusuf is expected to pick the nomination form of the party any time from now. #OsunDecides2022
Osun 2022: Former House Of Reps Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf Joins Labour Party
