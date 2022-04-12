Oyibo Odinamadu, First Igbo Woman To Drive A Car Dies At 94

First national vice president of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the second republic, Chief (Mrs) Oyibo Odinamadu is dead, ANAMBRA PEOPLE reports.

Odinamadu died in the United States of America at the age of 94 years.

Daughter of the deceased, Ifeatu Onubogu made this disclosure in a statement sent to ANAMBRA PEOPLE.

Onubogu wrote: “We thank God for a long life well spent as we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt, High Chief (Ichie Sir (Mrs) Oyibo Ekwulo Odinamadu on Wednesday March 30, 2022 at the age of 94.”

During Odinamadu’s lifetime, a staunch Awoist, Ebenezer Babatope described the deceased as a woman who was “very brilliant, strong and militant.”

Babatope lauded Odinamadu for performing excellently as national vice president of the UPN.

Among her many firsts, Odinamadu was the first female university graduate from the former Eastern Region of Nigeria, first Igbo woman to get a driving license and drive a car as well as the first indigenous principal of both Womens’ Training College Enugu and Queens School Enugu.

https://anambrapeople.com.ng/2022/04/11/odinamadu-first-upn-national-vp-first-igbo-woman-to-drive-a-car-dies-at-94/

