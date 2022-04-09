Payment Of January 2022 NASIMS Stipend Initiated

According to The National Social Investment Management System (NASIMS) the payment of January stipend has been initiated, Npower Batch C Volunteers should login into their Npower NASIMS dashboard and confirm changes on the January payment history, all 2021 outstanding payments will be cleared, the current payment is in progress.

As earlier said in our previous reports in the coming weeks Npower Batch C Volunteers being owed since last year will begin to see changes in their payment history, the January stipend has been updated to the pending status and few days from now all Npower Batch C Volunteers will be credited and should start receiving payment alerts on their phone.

