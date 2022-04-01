PDP TRYING TO PROFIT FROM A NATIONAL TRAGEDY

While our nation is in deep mourning over recent terrorist train attack and other acts of violence perpetrated by avowed enemies of our nation, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sought to profit from our collective grief and tragedy in its desperate quest to seize power and plunge our country back into ruinous looting ways.

In one of its many irrational outbursts, the PDP has suggested that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government is complicit in the heinous train attack in which some of our compatriots lost their lives, several injured and others unaccounted for.

It is outright unconscionable, insensitive and irresponsible for the PDP to seek to politicize a terrorist attack that cut short the lives of our dear ones for its own base interest. Granted that Nigerians have become accustomed to PDP’s arrant flippancy, the occasion of a national tragedy is not exactly a good time for puerile rascality.

While the PDP digs deep in the mud trying to find electoral gold, President Muhammadu Buhari, in a swift response to this tragic event, met with Security Chiefs and directed the immediate conclusion of all processes for implementation of the integrated Security Surveillance and Monitoring System (ISSM) solution for Abuja-Kaduna Rail Line as well as the extension of the ISSM solution to cover the Lagos – Ibadan Rail Line.

The President further directed the rescue of all kidnapped passengers, and ordered a manhunt for the perpetrators of these acts of terror. The management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) was also directed to speedily repair the damaged lines and restore services without delay.

Several senior administration officials visited and condoled with bereaved families and extended support and care to those injured in the attack while the PDP continues to engage in idle mudslinging.

APC mourns our dearly departed and our thoughts and prayers are with families and friends of our dearly departed and the injured and the unaccounted for. Our party remains committed to working with relevant authorities to bringing perpetrators of these despicable acts to justice.

SIGNED:

*Barr. Felix Morka*

National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)

April 1, 2022

https://dailypost.ng/2022/04/01/terrorist-attacks-pdp-profiting-from-collective-grief-apc/?amp=1

