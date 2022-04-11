Peter Obi: “I Do Not Expect This Level Of Intolerance” – Okupe To AIT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obTUyfHTOvM

A former Presidential Adviser, Doyin Okupe, has slammed the Africa Independent Television (AIT) for allegedly cutting him off while he was speaking on the Presidential ambition of Peter Obi on the Kakaaki breakfast show on Monday.

Okupe who was one of the first of many aspirants to obtain the PDP Expression of Interest & Nomination forms for the 2023 Presidential race announced his withdrawal 3 weeks ago, instead throwing his support for the candidacy of Peter Obi.

Speaking today on AIT’s Kakaaki, Okupe reiterated his support for the South-East and especially Mr. Obi to be supported as candidate of the Party, even reeling out some of the achievements of the man many call ‘Okwute.’

In what appeared like a technical glitch, the interview was cut off while he was speaking. Okupe who took exception to the interview been cut short, took to his Facebook page to accuse AIT of ‘intolerance.’

This morning I was a guest on Kaakaki on AIT. I fielded various questions on several current issues including security. But to my utter disbelief and shock, while answering a question on Peter Obi’s presidential aspiration , i was rudely and abruptly cut off and the program was suddenly replaced by a lengthy advertorial on why PDP should jettison the zoning arrangement and throw the race open to all zones.

I am amazed that a TV Station with the reputation of AIT will treat a guest this way. I do not expect this level of intolerance from a media house witht the pedigree of AIT.

We certainly live in interesting times.



AIT’s founder, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi is Chairman of the Technical Committee of Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign.

