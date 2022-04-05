Phone Numbers Are Blocked Despite Linking Their NIN (Pics)

According to Jonas

Hello @MTNNG. At 6AM today I received notification that my line has been restricted for un-linked NIN.

I am among those who linked early and I had confirmed my NIN-SIM status via *785# over two years ago. I even did a SIM data update in 2019. How do you explain this nonsense? ��

And yes, I CANNOT make outgoing calls right now. So that message truly came from MTN.

I obtained my NIN in Ikoyi around Jan 2019 and my MTN line was the phone number on my NIMC enrollment form.

I went ahead to confirm the link up via *785# short code. It was POSITIVE.

I further went ahead to update my SIM data (as mandated by MTN) at your centre in August 2019.



https://twitter.com/Dr_Clandestine/status/1511251689017389057?s=19

