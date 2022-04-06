Photos As Terrorists Attack Borno, Raze Down General Hospital, Buildings (Video, Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEqBTROoYYQ

Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State came under heavy attack from Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday morning, April 6.

Salemgists gathered that the terrorists attacked Damboa in a bid to abduct some residents but we’re engaged by troops who were on alert.

The terrorists who set some buildings on fire, including Damboa General Hospital were engaged in a heavy gun battle by troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

It is not yet clear if there are casualties on either or both sides but salemgists learnt that one civilian was wounded by strey bullet during the gun firing.

it was also gathered that the troops efforts prevented the insurgents from gaining full access into the town.



Source: https://salemgists.com/boko-haram-terrorists-attack-damboa-burnt-down-general-hospital-and-other-buildings-video/

