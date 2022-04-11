Photos From Pregnant Rita Dominic’s Bridal Shower As She Is Set To Wed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2omG566YQl4

Pregnant Rita Dominic hosted her bridal shower as she’s set to marry her Heartthrob Fidelis Anosike

It has continued to rain congratulations for Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic as she is all set to walk down the aisle with her Heartthrob, Fidelis Anosike, Daily Times publisher and the Founder of Folio Media Group.

On Sunday, April 10, the Nollywood star had her bridal shower with lots of her colleagues in present.

The likes of Ini Edo, Susan Peters and other were spotted at the burial shower of Rita Dominic.

Ini Edo who shared photos from the bridal shower captioned her post on Instagram thus ” I couldn’t love you less Husby @ritadominic .. Congratulations Ree. You deserve all the joy in this world . Your heart is so sweet and I am so blessed to have you in my corner . God bless your union .. This is a dream come true for us all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcL8z7jN1CA/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

