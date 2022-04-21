PHOTOS: GOV. SANWO-OLU ATTENDS THE RECEPTION MARKING THE LANDING OF GOOGLE EQUIANO CABLE SYSTEM IN NIGERIA AT THE OPEN ACCESS DATA CENTRE, LEKKI

PIX 7255 L-R: Director, Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu signing the Equiano project, CEO of West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), Chris Wood and the Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, during a reception marking the Landing of the Google Equiano Cable System in Nigeria, at the Open Access Data Centre, Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, 21 April 2022.

Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Director, Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan and CEO of West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), Chris Wood, during a reception marking the Landing of the Google Equiano Cable System in Nigeria, at the Open Access Data Centre, Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, 21 April 2022.

Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm; Director, Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; CEO of West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), Chris Wood; Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and the Sales Director – West Africa at WIOCC, Nikki Popoola, during a reception marking the Landing of the Google Equiano Cable System in Nigeria, at the Open Access Data Centre, Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, 21 April 2022.

Representing Minister of Communication, the Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Barr. Adeleke Adewolu; MD/CEO, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Uche Orji; Director, Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; CEO of West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), Chris Wood and the Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, during a reception marking the Landing of the Google Equiano Cable System in Nigeria, at the Open Access Data Centre, Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, 21 April 2022.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related