PHOTOS: GOV. SANWO-OLU ATTENDS THE RECEPTION MARKING THE LANDING OF GOOGLE EQUIANO CABLE SYSTEM IN NIGERIA AT THE OPEN ACCESS DATA CENTRE, LEKKI

By gistmaster  On  In Entertainment, Latest, Mobile Phone, Money, News, Social Media, Tech Tagged , , , , , , , , , , ,  Leave a comment 

PIX 7255 L-R: Director, Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu signing the Equiano project, CEO of West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), Chris Wood and the Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, during a reception marking the Landing of the Google Equiano Cable System in Nigeria, at the Open Access Data Centre, Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, 21 April 2022.

THE LANDING OF GOOGLE EQUIANO CABLE SYSTEM IN NIGERIA AT THE OPEN ACCESS DATA CENTRE, LEKKI

Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Director, Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan and CEO of West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), Chris Wood, during a reception marking the Landing of the Google Equiano Cable System in Nigeria, at the Open Access Data Centre, Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, 21 April 2022.

Google Nigeria

Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Hakeem Fahm; Director, Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; CEO of West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), Chris Wood; Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and the Sales Director – West Africa at WIOCC, Nikki Popoola, during a reception marking the Landing of the Google Equiano Cable System in Nigeria, at the Open Access Data Centre, Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, 21 April 2022.

Google Nigeria landing cable
Google Nigeria

Representing Minister of Communication, the Executive Commissioner (Stakeholder Management) of Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Barr. Adeleke Adewolu; MD/CEO, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Mr. Uche Orji; Director, Google West Africa, Juliet Ehimuan; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; CEO of West Indian Ocean Cable Company (WIOCC), Chris Wood and the Minister of Industry, Trade & Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, during a reception marking the Landing of the Google Equiano Cable System in Nigeria, at the Open Access Data Centre, Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, 21 April 2022.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: