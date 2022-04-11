‘Photos Of The Python I Saved On Sit At Home Day’

This afternoon Monday after taking my siesta thanks to the weekly sit at home that always give me the much needed rest ,I decided to take a walk at nearby farm observing nature , while receiving the fresh air and remembering my childhood memories of hunting grasshoppers , squirrel and birds, I smiled and thank the sit at home for giving me a break from day to day works .

As I was looking around I saw a fishing net probably trab so I decided to incept it ,then I saw this medium size phyton that has entangled around the net.

