Pictures From Tinubu’s Meeting With APC Governors In Abuja

As the race for the APC presidential ticket hots up, Tinubu is currently meeting with the progressive governors forum in Abuja. It’s going to be a very interesting race with lots of intrigues and high wired politicking.

