Plateau: Over 70 killed in Kanam communities’ attack

Over 70 people were confirmed killed in the Sunday afternoon attacks in some communities in the Kanam local government area of Plateau State while yet to be known a number of people sustained injuries.

The affected communities, where the property was also razed are Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji, and Dadin Kowa.

Given the figure of dead bodies discovered, a resident who gave his name simply as Ibrahim said “…on Sunday many motorcycles, each one carrying three bandits stormed the communities. This incident happened when people were clearing their farms in preparation for raining season, some people were going about their normal businesses when the bandits run into the communities with heavy arms and started shooting sporadically.

“We yet know those who are behind such atrocities as well as how many people were killed because nobody can tell exactly the numbers of houses that were razed down by fire as a result of their heartlessness.

36 persons were killed in Kukawa, 24 persons in Gyambau, eight persons in Kyaram, and 10 persons killed in

Wanka. making it 78. The number of dead bodies in the bush is unknown and some persons are missing. Whether they were abducted or missing, we don’t know yet. Some injured persons are in the hospitals. As we speak, many people are displaced.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Gabriel Uba said the investigation is ongoing, “I would give you the full details of the number of casualties soon.”

However, the Plateau Elders’ Forum in a statement signed by its spokesman, Nde Jonathan Ishaku, lamented that within a week of issuing a press release condemning terrorists’ attacks on Miango villages in Bassa Local Government area and Rantis in Barkin Ladi LGA, bandits have again killed several persons, wounded many and abducted over 70 in Kanam LGA.

He noted, “This is again very sad and we strongly condemn it. This seeming escalation of violence in our communities further justifies the earlier call the Plateau Elders’ Forum made on the Plateau State Government in conjunction with the security forces to deal drastically with terrorists in the state. Meanwhile, we extend our condolences to the bereaved families and succour to the injured.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/04/plateau-over-70-killed-in-kanam-communities-attack/

