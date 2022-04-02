Please Forgive Me – Annie Idibia’s Brother Begs; Rebuts Claims Against Sister

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f6uf_YS2BCc

Wisdom Macaulay, the elder brother of 2baba’s wife, Annie Idibia, has apologized to his sister and retracted his earlier statement that she was hooked on drugs.

Macaulay had earlier accused his younger sister, Annie Idibia of being on drugs and abandoning him and his immediate family in a video that trended this week.

According to Macaulay, who looks distressed and unkempt in the video that is currently trending, his sister is not on drugs and he also is not on drugs but was forced to make that false allegation.

“I have been under depression for a long time now and I realize and I know that the route I took wasn’t the right one.

“It’s just a whole lot going on and to feel that your food, your source of income is taking away from you is what made me make such a false allegation against my family member. I am deeply and truly sorry,” Macaulay said.

He then appealed to Annie Idibia, her husband 2baba, his own mother and the entire Idibia and Macaulay families to find a place in their hearts to forgive him.

He also appealed to Nigerians to come to his aid and assist him to fend for himself as he is both a fashion designer and music producer.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2022/04/02/wisdom-macaulay-apologises-to-2babas-wife-annie-idibia-video/?amp=1

I am truly sorry for the hurt I have caused my Family the Macaulay’s, Idibias’s family, my wife, my inlaws, my children and my sisters children.

I take back every word I put out, please find it in your hearts to forgive me.

Thanks to all the people that have reached out to me from all over the world and those around me that have given me support and strength in this my troubling time.

God bless you.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cb2ThzADUiu/?utm_medium=copy_link

