Poland, Latvia, Lithuania And Estonia Closing Borders With Russia And Belarus

Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have decided to close their land borders with Russia and Belarus, Ukraine’s Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem said, News.Az reports citing UNIAN.

Nayyem noted that Poland, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will completely close the roads for trucks belonging to Russia and Belarus in the next 48-72 hours, thus completely isolating Russia.

“Last week, we officially appealed for the closure of any highways for Russia and Belarus. Our appeal was immediately responded to. We are waiting for the final result,” the Ukrainian minister added.

It should be noted that after the war in Ukraine, the European Union closed its airspace to Russian aircraft. However, Russian transportation is carried out by land.



