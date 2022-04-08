Police Arrest Fraudster For A Defrauding POS Operators In Jigawa

A 27-year-old suspected fraudster, Mohd A Mohd, has been arrested by the police for defrauding PoS operators in Jigawa State.

The State Police spokesperson, ASP Lawan Shiisu Adam, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, the 7th of April, 2022 said Mohd was found in possession of 400 notes of N1000 denomination suspected to be counterfeit.

“On 31/03/2022 at about 2045hrs, a team of Policemen led by CSP Dahiru Mahmud, Divisional Police Officer, Dutse Division while on surveillance patrol along Limawa quarters, Dutse LGA, intercepted one Mohd A Mohd ‘m’ age 27yrs of Hadejia LGA. On spot search, he was found in possession of a total of four hundred and one ‘401’ notes of one thousand ‘1000’ denomination reasonably Suspected to be counterfeit,” the PPRO stated.

“On the same date at about 2000hrs, one Abdullahi Magaji ‘m’ aged of Limawa quarters complained that the suspect came to his POS terminal shop, situated at Limawa quarters and attempt to deceive him by giving him counterfeit of one hundred thousand naira #100,000.00k to transfer to his account. Later he discovered the money was fake notes.

On investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime and intended to mention his accomplices. He will be charged to court after an investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Sale Tafida, directed that the case should be transferred to SCID Dutse for discreet investigation.

He stated that rigorous patrol, raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the State.

