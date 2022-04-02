Police Arrest Political Thugs Working For Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello In Abuja

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and supporters of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State were on Saturday arrested by the police after guns and ammunition were found on them.

Some of them were arrested in vehicles branded with the logo of the APC presidential candidate and currently being detained at the Central police station.

Bello had on Saturday officially declared his decision to run for the presidency on Saturday at the Eagle Square in Abuja. He is expected to complete his second term in office as governor in 2024.

Bello was first elected governor in 2015 but assumed office on January 27, 2016. He began his second term in office on January 27, 2020.

Before now, supporters of the governor had been going round the country soliciting support for his presidential ambition.

He hails from the North-central zone as the new National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu.



http://saharareporters.com/2022/04/02/breaking-police-arrest-political-thugs-working-kogi-governor-yahaya-bello-abuja

