Police Arrests 10, Rescues 39 Kidnap Victims In Zamfara (Photos)

The Victims who have been in Captivity Since March and April we’re rescued by the police tactical operatives Dabar Magaji camp of Kadanya forest in Bungudu and Mary Local Government areas of the state

Addressing news men in Gusau, the Zamfara State Police Commissioner Ayuba Elkanah says the Successes were recorded following search and rescue operation by troops of the command

Among the victims are eight men, Fifteen fifteen female, Sixteen Children and Nursing Mother’s.

Some of the Victims are looking unhealthy due to the stress they passed through while in the hands of their captors

Ten Suspects involved in different crimes were also arrested by join Security operatives

Three persons were also arrested in connection with the abduction of two Persons in Fakon Idi area of Talata Mafara Local Government while a Suspected car theft and four members of the outlawed local vigilante group known as Yan Sakai were arrested

Items Recovered from the Suspects includes Locally Made Guns, Motor Vehicle, Operational Motorcycles, Knives among other things.



