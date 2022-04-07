Police Arrests Traffic Robbers And Cultists In Lagos

Lagos State Police Command II @rrslagos767

POLICE ARREST TRAFFIC ROBBERS

⁃Recover arms and ammunition

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on April 5, 2022 arrested three robbery suspects and recovered a beretta pistol and four rounds of ammunition at Toyota bus-stop near Oshodi, Lagos.

The prompt arrest of the traffic robbers followed a tip-off from civic-minded Lagosians to the RRS officers who were on routine patrol along Ladipo and Oshodi. The arrested suspects, preliminary investigations revealed, are members of Aro–Baga cult group.

They include: Omuyibo Goddey (32), alias Aro Ghetto Boy; Destiny Nwanga (27), alias Aro Smiling God; and Ebuka Igwe (23), alias Aro Do or Die.

Goddey disclosed that they were about to rob their second victim when the RRS patrol team arrived on the scene.

A swift follow-up on the arrest led the RRS to their converging point at 7 Alhaji Monsuru Street, Ijegun, where two other suspects were arrested.

