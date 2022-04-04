Police Inspector Dies During Sex With A Widow In Ibadan Hotel

A 47-year-old Inspector in the Nigeria Police, Michael Ogunlade from Eleyele Operation Department, has been confirmed dead during marathon sex with his secret lover, the name withheld, at the Hotel The Classical a.k.a White House, Oke-Ado in Ibadan.

An informed hotel source told our correspondent that the incident happened around 3:15 pm, on Sunday, shortly after the two of them paid for a short rest.

According to an eyewitness, they met me at the staircase but being one of the workers, I cannot be looking at their faces, so I just ignored them. A few minutes later, the woman rushed down and started crying, saying the man was unconscious.

“We quickly informed the police at Iyaganku Police Division and they came around quickly but before they would take him to a nearby hospital, he had given up the ghost.” She stated.

Conflicting reports said he died as a result of a thunderbolt laced on the woman by another man, while some said the late officer used an energy booster to have sexual intercourse with the widow.

One of the hotel’s attendants, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I don’t know her but the way she was talking after the incident, she had lost her husband since 2014. She even said the late officer was responsible for the payment of her children’s school fees for more than five years and other house chores.

“Where will I start again? He was my helper. My benefactor. He was like my husband because we see every Sunday. Apart from one in a week. He responded to anything I asked him.” One of the hotel attendants quoted her saying it after the incident.

As of press time, efforts to reach the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Adewale Osifeso, claimed abortive as his mobile number was not reachable.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/04/police-inspector-dies-during-sex-with-widow-in-ibadan/amp/?utm_source=break.ma&utm_medium=break.ma

