Fifteen persons have been rescued by the Katsina State police command from the hands of human traffickers.

The fifteen victims, eight females and seven males were rescued on Friday, April 8 at about 03:30hrs while they were being trafficked to Libya through the Niger Republic border.

HGS Media Plus reports that the traffickers were caught at Baraji Quarters in Daura Local Government Area of the state while conveying the victims while the driver escaped into a bush.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Gambo Isah said Efforts are on-going to arrest the fleeing suspects.



https://hgsmediaplus.com/2022/04/09/police-rescue-15-victims-of-human-trafficking-in-katsina/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...