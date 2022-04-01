Partisan politics: Leadership of Enugu Traditional Rulers to sanction erring members

The Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers has cautioned its recognized members who indulge in partisan politics or take sides with individuals or groups in political contests, to henceforth desist from such activities which contravene Section 10 of Enugu State Traditional Rulers Law, or be ready to face the consequences.

In a statement by the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HM Igwe Amb. Dr. Lawrence Agubuzu, the Council viewed “with very grave concern the conduct and activities of some royal fathers who have failed to adhere to our primary role and responsibility for peace, order, security and welfare of our dear Enugu State”.

Igwe Agubuzu disclosed that the re-affirmation of the Traditional Rulers’ position as “apolitical royal fathers who are not expected to involve ourselves in partisan politics or to take side with individuals or groups of our subjects in political contestations” was one of the resolutions passed by the General Assembly of the State recognized Traditional Rulers at their meeting in Enugu, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

The Chairman, who pointed out that the caution became necessary to ensure that a few Traditional Rulers among them do not tarnish the image of the entire revered royal fathers of Enugu State, stated that “the State Council of Traditional Rulers will compile and forward to our State Government, for scrutiny and sanction where appropriate, the names of Traditional Rulers who choose to contravene Section 10 of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Law”.

Political Royal Fathers’ will face sanctions – Enugu Traditional Rulers’ Council vows

￼

￼

The Enugu Council of Traditional Rulers says it is wielding the big stick against members of the Council who are delving into politics.

DAILY POST reports that this may not be unconnected with the recent endorsement of some political aspirants ahead of the 2023 election by certain traditional rulers.

In a statement signed by His Majesty, Igwe Ambassador Lawrence Agubuzu, the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, he said monarchs meddling into politics would face disciplinary action.

Agubuzu, who said by law monarchs are to remain apolitical, disclosed that the Council would compile names of defaulting traditional rulers and forward same to the State Government for necessary action.

The statement obtained by DAILY POST, termed public announcement read, “One of the resolutions passed by the General Assembly of Enugu State Recognized Traditional Rulers, at our meeting on Tuesday, 29th March, 2022, was the re-affirmation of our time-honoured position as apolitical royal fathers who are not expected to involve ourselves in partisan politics or to take sides with individual or groups of our subjects in political contestations.

“It is against this backdrop that the State Council of Traditional Rulers views with very grave concern the conduct and activities of some royal fathers, who have failed to adhere to our primary role and responsibility for peace, order, security and welfare of our dear Enugu State.

“It has, therefore, become necessary for the Council to rise to the occasion and ensure that a few Traditional Rulers do not tarnish the image of the entire revered royal fathers of Enugu State.

“Accordingly, the State Council of Traditional Rulers will compile and forward to our State Government, for scrutiny and sanction where appropriate, the names of Traditional Rulers who chose to contravene Section 10 of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers’ Law.”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/04/01/2023-political-royal-fathers-will-face-sanctions-enugu-traditional-rulers-council-vows/?amp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...