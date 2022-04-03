Portable Introduces His New Management Team As They Travel To Abuja To Perform

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LoxN1ZP6Emo

Fast rising Nigerian singer, Portable, introduce his new management team after issues with previous manager adaku, where he made a video talking of how they eat and drink from him, not answering his business Calls and how they don’t want him to associate with new sets of people

However, the zazoo hit maker made this slight disclosure when he posted a video on his insta story talking of how he had missed 2 flight to shows which he was paid for, bragging of his fame of 3 flight for just a day and that he isn’t ready to missed the third flight which is to Abuja with his new management team.

