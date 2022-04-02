Portable Shutdown Mall For Muslims To Celebrate Ramadan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XkcmzpLGuTI

In the spirit of Ramadan, fast rising singer Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable has showed love to his Muslim brothers and sisters.

As Muslims across the world mark the annual fasting season, Portable has reached out to the less privileged.

Despite his controversial lifestyle, the singer doesn’t joke with helping humanity.

On Friday night, April 1st, Portable gave out provisions and foodstuffs to kids and their parents to help sustain them during the fasting season.

