Pre-wedding Photos Of Rita Dominic And Fidelis Anosike

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic is set to walk down the aisle with her long time heartthrob, Fidelis Anosike, founder of Folio Media Group and publisher of Daily Times Newspaper.

The couple, who got engaged some time ago are reported to tie the knot traditionally later this April.

In the coming weeks as reported by Bella Naija, the couple will have their wedding ceremony, disclosed by Rita’s reps, and friends will start receiving invitations for her bridal shower this week.

Congratulations to the couple from all of us at Media Rants!

SOURCE – https://mediarants.com/rita-dominic-is-getting-married/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...