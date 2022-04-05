Pregnant Woman Stabs Husband To Death While He Was Asleep Over Plan To Marry 2nd Wife

A pregnant woman, Omowunmi Joseph (43), of Odoye area, Alaadorin, Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State, on Monday morning, stabbed her husband, Joseph Nwankwo, to death around 2am while he was asleep.

Our correspondent learnt that earlier a crisis started between the two about two weeks ago when the hsuband told his wife that he wanted to marry a second wife from his home town.

According to our source, after committing the crime, Omowunmi reported herself at the Iyaganku police area command and that the command took her to Yemetu police division, close to the scene of the incident.

Our correspondent who visited the Yemetu police station on Monday morning learnt that the remains of the husband had been deposited in a morgue.

Effort to get the reaction of the police spokesman in the state, Adewale Osifeso, about the incident proved abortive.



https://dailytrust.com/pregnant-woman-stabs-hubby-to-death-over-plan-to-marry-2nd-wife

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...