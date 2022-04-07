President Buhari Appoints Mohammed Abdullahi As Minister Of Environment

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Mohammed Abdullahi as Nigeria’s new Minister for Environment.

The President approved Abdullahi’s appointment on Wednesday. A statement from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha confirmed the appointment.

Abdullahi was the minister of state for science, technology and innovation. The appointment takes effect immediately.

The statement read; “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate re-deployment of Mohammed H. Abdullahi as the new Honourable Minister of Environment with effect from 6th April, 2022.”

“Until his appointment, Mohammed H. Abdullahi was the Honourable Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation.”

“The President hopes that he would bring his wealth of experience to bear on his new assignment for the growth of the country.”



