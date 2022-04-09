President Buhari Not Traveling To London – Bashir Ahmad

The news going round that President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on a 20-day vacation trip to London is FAKE. The President is in Abuja and he is not planning to embark on any trip to London.

https://mobile.twitter.com/BashirAhmaad/status/1512809010088792070

