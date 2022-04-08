President Buhari Receives ICAN President In Aso Rock (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari receives in audience President and Members of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in State House on 8th April 2022
President Buhari receives a presentation from ICAN President Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo during an audience with the President and Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in State House on 8th April 2022
President Buhari with L-R: Accountant General of the Federation Ahmed Idris, Chief of Staff Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed, and ICAN President Mrs. Comfort Eyitayo during an audience with the President and Members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in State House on 8th April 2022
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1555010268215404&id=100011193364134&sfnsn=scwspwa