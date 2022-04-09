President Buhari To Embark On A 20-Day Vacation Trip To The UK

PRESIDENT BUHARI PROCEEDS TO THE UNITED KINGDOM ON A 20 DAY VACATION TRIP

President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Saturday today for a 20 day vacation trip. He is expected to return to Nigeria on May 10th, 2022

He is expected to commission developmental projects especially in the sectors of education, healthcare and roads.

At the end of the visit, President Buhari will be proceeding to his country home Daura where he will Commission developmental projects especially in the sector of education, healthcare and roads.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 09, 2022

