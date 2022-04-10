Presidential Primary: I’m Not Afraid Of Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others — Yahaya Bello

KOGI State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, on Saturday said that he is confident of getting the 2023 presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of other presidential aspirants on the platform of the party, including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, and the party’s national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Bello expressed this view in response to a question at the ongoing Second GYB Annual Seminar for Political and Crime Correspondents and Editors, saying he is not afraid of other presidential hopefuls in the ruling party, as all indicators show that he is in the best position to win the 2023 elections for the party.

The governor noted that though Tinubu and other personalities founded the ruling party, the foundation they laid was not enough to build the party as there were other things to be put in place for it to stand.

He said: “To answer your question, whether I am scared of other contestants for the presidency. You mentioned Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others. I will say no. I am not scared of anybody in the contest for the APC presidential ticket.

“Tinubu and others are founding members of the APC, but foundation is not enough. I will defeat all the other aspirants, because I have all it takes to be a champion. My performance in Kogi State will speak for me.”

He stressed that there are over 16 million Nigerians with Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) already waiting to vote for him in the 2023 election, saying he believes that Nigeria will do more with younger persons in power.

In his address at the programme, National Coordinator of the Yahaya Bello Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Jonathan Zwingina, said the huge success of Governor Bello’s declaration ceremony had already sent shivers down the spines of others, adding that the Kogi helmsman possesses the right qualities to lead Nigeria, with uncommon humility.



Source: https://tribuneonlineng.com/apc-presidential-primary-im-not-afraid-of-tinubu-osinbajo-others-yahaya-bello/?utm_source=break.ma&utm_medium=break.ma

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...