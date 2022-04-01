Profiles Of The Dead In Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack (Photos)

Profiles of the dead in Abuja- Kaduna train attack.

TERRORIST had on Monday attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train carrying hundreds of passengers, reportedly killing nine and kidnapping several others.

The Int’l Centre For Investigative Reporting {ICIR} profiled the dead using open source.

Chinelo Megafu Nwando was a former staff of St. Gerard’s Hospital Kakuri. A graduate of Dentistry from the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Nwando won the award for Beauty and Brain in 2015.

Her last tweet was, via Twitter handle @nelo_x was: “I am on a train. We are under attack. I have been shot/ Please pray for me.” The tweet has garnered 51,000 likes and nearly 18,000 retweets.

Farida Suleiman Mohammed, a law graduate from Usmanu Danfodio University, was from Kankara LGA, Kastina state.

Before her death, she was a legal associate at AMCON in Abuja after an internship with Yahaya Mahmood & Co. She is the second of three children by her parents.

Her elder brother, Maarouf Mohammed, described her as the most generous person and religious.

“She never missed the Monday and Thursday Muslim voluntary fasts,” he told The ICIR in a private chat.

Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi was the secretary-general of the Trade union Congress. He served as the General Secretary of the Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA), an affiliate of TUC, for almost two decades before he joined Congress in 2012.

His colleague, Akin Akinsola, was the Kwara State Chairman of TUC. He was a staff of Dangote Flour Mill under OLAM.

The deceased comrades were on the way to Kaduna for an official assignment slated for Tuesday, 29 March.

Abdu Isa Kofar Mata, 55, was the Deputy Director, Enterprise Institutions in the Department of Vocational, Technical and Skills Development at the National Board for Technical Education. Buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rite, he was survived by his wife and four children.

Tibilere Mosugu, a lawyer, was a Kaduna Nigeria Bar Association member. Other victims include staff of the Nigerian Railway Corporation. The ICIR is yet to confirm their identity.

Kaduna has been a hotspot of terrorists in the last years despite many security services formations.

These include First Division Nigerian Army Barracks, Armed Forces Command And Staff College, Jaji, Nigerian Police College, Kaduna, Nigerian Navy School of Armament, Kachia Kaduna, Nigerian Defense Academy (NDA) Kaduna and others.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...