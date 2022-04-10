Qualities Of A Good Christian Wife

If you are married, or if you aspire to be married, the Lord calls you to be submissive to your husband. Your husband is called by God to lead your family. As his wife, God has placed you under his authority and has given him the responsibility of leading and caring for you. He must answer for how he leads and cares for you before God. You must answer for how you submit to your husband’s leadership before God.

A godly wife does not talk back to her husband or argue with him in public. She does not try to control her husband or tell him what she thinks he should do (Proverbs 21:9). She does not try to change him (Proverbs 27:15-16). She does not tell him how things should be done (Proverbs 9:. Rather, a godly wife is submissive to her husband both in speech and in action (Ephesians 5:22-24; 1 Peter 3:1-2; Colossians 3:18; Titus 2:5).

A Good Wife is God-conscious

A God-conscious woman recognizes that there is a creator of the universe who has authority over every aspect of her life. She follows his guidelines and respects his will for her life.

A good wife honors, loves and cherishes God because she knows that he first loved her. As she knows him, she desires to please him in all things by being a doer of the word and not just a hearer. Her prayers are powerful as she faithfully prays for those around her and always gives thanks to the Lord for everything (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18).

She respects her husband

Respect is an important part of a marriage because it helps your husband feel confident in who he is and in his role as the head of your household. Respect him for the leadership that he provides, for his parents, for his friends and their opinions, for his dreams, for his authority, for the decisions that he makes, and even for the time that you spend with him.

You can show respect to your husband by:

Listening to what he says without interrupting or becoming distracted

Acknowledging his accomplishments (i.e., thanking him when he fixes something)

Letting him know that you need help around the house so that you don’t burn out

Giving a word of encouragement when he needs it most

She serves the Lord

God’s Word has much to say about women who are preparing to become wives and mothers. The qualities of a good wife in the Bible exist both within the pages of Titus and Proverbs, where we learn what we can expect from faithful women in God’s Kingdom. Women who are exemplary often possess many characteristics, like a godly trustworthiness and generosity. They also manage resources wisely, have a good reputation within their community, and are kind to others.

