Quit Toxic And Abusive Relationships Or Marriage!

The only thing that matters in any relationship or marriage is a person’s sanity and well being, There is no other thing that stands high above that… be it love, wealth, Children, family ties, oath, religion, culture or tradition.

Nobody deserves to be verbally or physically abused in any relationship or marriage. If you begin to see that sign in your partner during relationships, its a red flag… do not assume they’ll change with time or think u can change him or her. Pls run, don’t make the mistake of accepting to marry a person after getting those fillers.

Do not listen to any so called pastor or imam and their preachings, instructing you to do otherwise.

#SayNoToDomesticViolence

Pls take note

