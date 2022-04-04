Ramadan: Adeleke Dynasty Shares Bags Of Rice & Beans Across Osun State (Photos)

#OSUN: #RAMADAN 2022: ADELEKE DYNASTY SHARES RICE AND BEAN ACROSS THE STATE

In her usual manner of putting smile on the faces of the masses across Osun State, Adeleke Dynasty today begins the distribution of Rice and Beans to all Wards across Osun State. It is the turn of Irewole, Isokan, Egbedore and Ejigbo local governments of the State today.

Each Ward is to receive 10 bags of Rice, and 2 bags of Beans, totalling an average of 100 bags of Rice, and 20 bags of Beans per local government.

We appreciate the Adeleke Dynasty for her kind gestures all the times, especially our incoming governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

The train moves to other local governments of Osun West tomorrow by God’s grace, after which another Senatorial District will begin to receive by Wednesday.

#GodblessAdeleke

#GodblessOsunState.

#GodblessTheOsunPDP.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...