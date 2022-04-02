Ramadan: House Of Reps Aspirant, Barr. Morah Salutes Muslims (Photos)

House of Representatives Aspirant, Barr. Morah Salutes Muslims At Holy Month Of Ramadan

A renowned lawyer and House of Representatives aspirant for Oyi/Ayamelum federal constituency of Anambra State, Barr. Ifeyinwa Morah has congratulated the Muslim ummah on the commencement of fast, to usher in the holy month of Ramadan, urging them to offer prayers for the country.

Describing the month of Ramadan as a holy season which should be dedicated to the service of Allah, the oil and gas expert stressed that the acts of forgiveness, piety, togetherness, alms giving and generosity must be upheld in the holy month and beyond.

In a release on Saturday, at the Breaking of Fast with a Renowned Philanthropist and Former President of Polo Association in Nigeria �� *Alhaji Francis Ogboro (*Dan Darman Kabi Argungu*) and several close friends including Mr Sholãyę Jeremy – the gender advocate admonished Muslim faithful to embrace the teachings of the holy Qu’ran and exemplary lifestyle of Prophet Muhammed in their daily endeavours.

She remarked that the compulsory Ramadan fasting, will afford Muslims the opportunity for self appraisal in the service of Allah, humanity and the country at large.

Barr. Morah prayed to Allah to give the Muslim community strength and peace during the holy month of Ramadan.

The PDP stalwart also expressed hope that the country will heal from the myriads of challenges confronting it, urging all to commit the country in prayers.

She further expressed optimism that a new dawn awaits the people of Oyi/Ayamelum federal constituency, urging the people to make the right choice by choosing competency, humility and performance to accelerate development in the area.

