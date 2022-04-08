Reno Omokri Reacts To Prof. Soyinka’s Stand On Buhari

Reno on his Instagram page has told Prof Wole Soyinka to apologise.

He dug up Bloomberg interview he granted in 2015.

“It is false to say that I supported the election of Buhari. I only said do not vote for Jonathan.”-Wole Soyinka.

Professor, respect yourself and safe what loot or is left of your dignity. You campaigned for Buhari. You even begged Nigerians to forgive his past! Fess up. Be a man and own up to the monster you and others created.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CcDhRXpuqmo/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

