Reno Omokri’s #Osinbajo’sChallenge: Name 1 Osinbajo Achievement, Earn $1,000

Osinjabo cheerleaders this one is for you

Cash out now or stay mute forever

Can anybody name a specific achievement Osinbajo listed in his declaration speech and get $1000? I am not talking about promises. I refer to an achievement. For instance, ‘I promised this in 2015, and I delivered this in 2022’. I need one Osinbajo supporter to respond and get $1000.

No argument. No quibbling. No negotiation. Just quote from the speech one specific promise Osinbajo made in 2015, and one specific fulfilment in 2022, that was included in his speech. I am eagerly waiting!

#TheOsinbajoChallenge



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=532105194948329&id=100044465588234

