Reps: Dr. Chira, Ms Ofoche ‘Desperados, Not Reliable Fellows’ – Group Warns PDP

Group Urges PDP Not To Trust Dr. Obiora Chira, Ms. Chinelo Ofoche With Ticket For Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency, Says They’re Very Desperate Jokers.

A socio-political group, Grassroot Mobilization Movement, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra not to trust the duo of Dr. Obiora Chira and Mrs. Chinelo Ofoche to run to represent the people in Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituencies because they cannot be trusted.

According to the group, apart from moving from one particular political party to another, neither candidate has a good track record in terms of their ability to represent the people. They have no pedigree and no significant source of income.

This election is an attempt to grab financial oxygen and continue the current waste in the local government by the current MP Vincent Ofumelu, who is being investigated by the ICPC for fraud and the accumulation of several tons of Covid Palliatives in several camps in Ayamelum.

In a statement on Friday, the group’s national publicity secretary, Engr. Clement Ofogbue, said Dr. Chira, who was running for the Federal House of Representatives in the 2019 constituency under the PDP, left the PDP when he failed to achieve his goals after a series of court cases against the party and the party’s elected candidate – Hon. Vincent Ofumelu MHR – and went to the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In the SDP, he managed to be nominated in the party’s primaries and ran for Deputy Governor in the November 6, 2021 elections. Together with his superior, Dr. Obinna Uzor, the SDP gubernatorial candidate, he did everything possible to diminish Dr. Val Ozigbo’s very good chances of overall victory in the Anambra gubernatorial election, but lost. Dr. Chira is currently a member of the SDP.

The group submitted a certified copy of INEC’s list of gubernatorial candidates where Dr. Chira’s name is clearly marked as No. 16. (Among the SDP candidates). The group expressed surprise and shock that the same Dr. Chira returned to the PDP less than a month ago to be elected to the Federal House of Representatives for Oyi/Ayamelum Constituency and called on the party to treat him like a joker who is not rooted in any political family and is not a party member.

Chinelo Ofoche, Grassroot Mobilization Movement, said she had in the past declared to run for the House of Representatives on the platform of *APGA, accusing her of secretly defecting to PDP because she could not achieve her political goal in the tail party and collaborating with the Aguleri cabal who have the slogan “Wiping Out Wiper.”

It is also alleged that contrary to her claims, she is not an indigene and daughter of Oyi LGA, although the group admits that she was only married to an Oyi man whom she has long abandoned in Maryland in America and flirts up and down with a white-bearded former unsuccessful governorship candidate from Ogbaru at every event.

She has also managed to bring the wife of the said man (a doctor) back to New Jersey in America so that the two can spend more time together in Awka where they both reside. Fearing the competitors in EnugwuUkwu where she was born, where heavy gladiators like Barr. Valentine Ayika, Chief Dozie Nwankwo – Onye Ndoziiii*, Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba (Igba ka Igba) and some others who would love to throw her flesh to the vultures. She is merely doing what her APGA sponsors from Aguleri, the BILLIONAIRE CABALS, tell her to do. These have also driven the former first lady of the state out of Aguleri back to Ogbunike and nominated Primus Odili as her senatorial candidate instead.

They advised her to take a cue from Senator Stella Oduah who returned to Ogbaru, her place of origin, to run for election instead of going to her husband’s place, reminding her that Iyom Josephine Anenih, though married to an Edo man, also had to return home to run in her home state of Anambra.

The group warned that the likes of Dr. Obiora Chira and Chinelo Ofoche would bring disgrace and failure to the PDP, stressing that they should not be trusted even though a strong delegation, allegedly from the Delta State governor, had on several occasions tried to bribe and compromise some party hierarchies into ignoring these glaring facts and granting Dr. Chira and Mrs. Ofoche exemption to rejoin the PDP nomination process.

The group was seen with bundles of dollars in the early hours of the morning somewhere in Wuse II Abuja trying to bribe some of the key party hierarchy and was filmed by CCTV cameras. Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is hereby urged to distance himself from these cartoon characters as they are sure to bring him more scandals and disrepute when the media gets hold of these CCTV camera images, their recordings and voice recordings.

Chinelo Ofoche is believed to be allied with APGA, making her unfit to fly the PDP flag for Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency. In the last governorship election that produced the current governor of APGA, she seriously collaborated with the Aguleri cabal for APGA. These are anti-party activities and such secretive characters should be weeded out of the PDP family.

Her reward for the good work of some cabals in Aguleri is to help her get the party ticket and demobilize Mr. Uchenna Okafor (aka Wiper) who is no longer in tune with them. It was also gathered from reliable sources that Mr. Uchenna Okafor who is inclined to the former First Lady of the state who is currently running for the Senate from that zone must be eliminated and that they have bought Mrs. Ofoche in conjunction with Dr. Obiora Chira who hails from the same village as Wiper to help them in this dirty work.

If she is not an outcast and her community has no problems with her, why is she fleeing from EnugwuUkwu to destroy Wiper’s great opportunities in Oyi/Ayamelum zone.

Give Mr. Uchenna Okafor a chance!!!

#Omelora Oyi, #Ogwuu Obalaã Oyi.

Say no to wiping wiper hoodlums.

Say no to anti-PDP activities.

Say no to agents of other parties used to destabilize PDP and APGA.

Say no to the building of “stomach infrastructures”.

Signed – Ajiiiii Puüsuū.

Source: https://e-newsdesk.com/reps-dr-chira-ms-ofoche-desperados-not-reliable-fellows-group-warns-pdp/

