Retail Billionaire, Peter Obi needs 4 years to fix Nigeria

Big time retail billionaire, Peter Obi has asked for four years to enable him fix Nigeria if elected as the President.

Obi is contesting on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party. He was Governor of Anambra state for 8 years. He was also the Chairman of Fidelity Bank.

Peter Obi worth is put at several billions of Naira though he display high level simplicity through his dressing. He is the owner of a chain of supermarket business known as Next Cash and Carry, Abuja. He has links to other businesses. Next Cash and Carry is a large retail store that deals with groceries, dairy products, electronics and gadgets of all kind.

The PDP presidential nomination form cost N40 Million ( About $70,000 at the prevailing black market rate of 570 Naira to one US Dollars) it won’t be a big deal for Obi. Will Obi win or settle for Vice President position under his party? Only time can tell. – GISTMASTER

