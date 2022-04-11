Riot At Port Harcourt Prisons Over Inmate’s Death, Scores Wounded

Several inmates of the Port Harcourt Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Rivers State, were on Monday wounded after riot broke out following the death of an inmate.

Most of the injuries sustained by the inmates were through gunshots fired by security operatives, who tried to prevent some inmates to use the opportunity of the chaos to escape from the facility.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the deceased inmate, whose identity could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, had died due to torture in the hands of his fellow inmates.

It was further gathered that riot broke out inside the correctional facility when friends of the deceased challenged the action of those that tortured him to death.

Confirming the development, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Rivers State Command, Julie Ofoni, said those that were injured have been transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

Ofoni said: “There was a fight among the inmates of Port Harcourt Maximum Security Custodial Center in the early hours of today, Monday 11th April 2022, this emanated from an attempt by some of the inmates to discipline one of their erring colleagues.

“Unfortunately the inmate died thus triggering violent reaction from friends of the deceased inmate.

“The situation which almost degenerated into a riot, was quickly brought under effective control by the Armed personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service with the assistance of sister agencies invited to provide peripheral support to prevent unscrupulous elements taking undue advantage of the situation.

“Meanwhile, those that sustained injuries in the fracas have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“The State Controller Alex Oditah, has constituted a panel of inquiry to immediately investigate the incident He assures the safety of all inmates under his command, noting that anyone found culpable will be dealt with according to the provisions of the law.”



https://leadership.ng/just-in-scores-wounded-as-riot-erupts-at-port-harcourt-custodial-centre-over-inmates-death/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...