Rita Dominic Set To Wed Fidelis Anosike

Multiple award-winning Nolloyhood actress, Rita Dominic is reportedly set to marry her lover Fidelis Anosike in a couple of days.

Some celebrities and close friends of the actress joined her to celebrate her pre-wedding party ahead of her upcoming wedding.

Her colleagues and friends present at the private event shared videos and pictures on social media.

According to reports, the veteran actress is set to wed Anosike on April 18th and 19th in Imo state.

Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Lanre da Silva Ajayi, Kate Henshaw, Michelle Dede and other friends were present at the intimate event.

Recall that on December 26, 2020, Rita Dominic sent social media into a frenzy when she shared pictures with her partner, Fidelis Anosike.

See videos below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoN7vCi_8uw&feature=emb_imp_woyt

https://www.mynigeria.com/NigeriaHomePage/entertainment/Rita-Dominic-reportedly-set-to-wed-Fidelis-Anosike-541637

