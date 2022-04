The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi today at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium Port Harcourt, venue of the Rivers APC Thanksgiving service, declares his interest to contest the 2023 Presidency of Nigeria under the platform of All Progressives Congress.

Amaechi said “I stand before you today to declare my intention and submit my application to serve as your next President.”

Source: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=415379010509359&id=100061117896098

