Rotimi Amaechi Inspects Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line (Photos & Video)

Chibuike R. Amaechi @ChibuikeAmaechi

I just inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line. The contractors are working in different gangs across the line simultaneously. Our first target is to get track-laying from Port Harcourt to Enugu completed, then proceed with the next phase.

https://twitter.com/ChibuikeAmaechi/status/1513126350428717057

In this video he was discussing with the contractor about the length of time it will take them to complete the Port-Harcourt to Enugu section of the job.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBEX3GvPHYQ

