Rotimi Amaechi Inspects Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri Rail Line (Photos & Video)

I just inspected the ongoing reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line. The contractors are working in different gangs across the line simultaneously. Our first target is to get track-laying from Port Harcourt to Enugu completed, then proceed with the next phase.



In this video he was discussing with the contractor about the length of time it will take them to complete the Port-Harcourt to Enugu section of the job.

