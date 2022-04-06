Many people were killed in a ghastly motor accident involving Benue links bus along Abuja to Makurdi road.

Salemgists gathered from eyewitnesses that all occupants of the vehicle lost their lives except a woman and her one-month-old child.

It was learnt that the accident which occured Tuesday evening, April 5 involved a Benue links and a Toyota bumber bus.

Details of the accident remain sketchy at the moment but the deceased were evacuated to the morgue while the woman and her child were taken to the hospital for medical attention.



Source: https://salemgists.com/a-woman-and-her-1-month-old-child-survives-as-scores-killed-in-road-accident-along-abuja-makurdi-road-photos/

