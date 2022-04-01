See Condition A Debtor Gave A Man On Paying Back The Money He Owned Him (Pics)

A Nigerian man shared a screenshot of message he received from an audacious debtor who gave him conditions on paying back the money he borrowed him.

@senibobo said the debtor borrowed N750k from him in June 2021 and has only paid back N300k. From the message received, the debtor demanded for an agreement to pay back the remaining sum in batches.

The Twitter user, Olaseni Odukoya, wrote;

You see why people never help! I borrowed this guy 750k since June 2021. Money he asked me to borrow him for a month, he defaulted & after 3 months he paid 300k. The remaining 450k, till now he hasn’t paid. See what the person sent me this morning. I should draft a letter. Lmao.



https://twitter.com/senibobo/status/1509429614711607299?t=EiBRDfrLiMU984XdyELpWg&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...