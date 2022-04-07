Segun Showunmi Reacts To Makinde’s Intention To Run For A Second Term

Leading PDP gubernatorial aspirant In Ogun state has reacted to Oyo State’s Governor Seyi Makinde’s declaration for a second term

It read This election will be much easier and he will win by a bigger margin. I have gone to Oyo and his developmental contribution are phenomenal. You need to go there to understand. His light-up Oyo will be replicated once GOD puts me in charge of Ogun. GSM is a straight talker, he places the card on the table there is no guessing where he stands on issues. I marvel at his work rate across Oyo. Pays salaries and pensions on the 25th clockwork and does 13th month. The road network in oke Ogun is unprecedented. GSM Lekan si.

