Senator Nora Ladi Daduut (APC – Plateau South) has advocated the urgent extension of the new railway standard gauge from Kaduna to Jos .

Daduut in a statement she signed and made available to Newsmen in Jos made this known while sponsoring a motion on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday .

The Senator said the road network in the country is overwhelmed and the railway as an alternative transportation when functional would have significant benefits that would be a great solution to the transportation problem in the country .

Senator Daduut a Professor of French who also called for a more holistic approach in tackling security challenges facing the country said that a good railway system in Nigeria will reduce the risk associated with moving goods from one part of the country to the other through road transportation .

” The railway line from Kaduna to Jos if completed will serve transportation and supply chain network for domestic needs “she further added .

https://leaders.ng/senator-daduut-seeks-urgent-extension-of-railway-from-kaduna-to-jos/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...