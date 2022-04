As today is the April fools day Nairalanders Kindly share your April fool Experience

I was still in bed when my neighbour came knocking… Immediately I opened the door,the first thing he told me was “Bros, how far? You don hear wetin dey happen for town this early morning”? I said no.

She said there was massacre in town and pastor has warned everybody to remain wherever they are. I was really scared.

The next thing I heard was April Fool undecided shocked and she ran away.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...